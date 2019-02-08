× The Patti Vasquez Show 02.07.19 | Political Cartoonist Scott Stantis stops by, Musician Gina Chavez calls in, Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli tells us more about the auto show, Plus Midnight Woman in Black Cast joins the studio

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Chicago Sun-TimesPolitical Cartoonist Scott Stantis stops by the studio for his cartoon round-up.

It’s almost time for the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival! Featured artist, Gina Chavez calls to tell us all about what she’s doing to prepare for performance this year.

Midnight Woman in Black cast Wesley Brown and Bradley Armacost join us in the studio to talk the beauty of the art form and their upcoming performances.

Car expert Warren Preis gives us his Top 10 best looking cars of 2019 with the Mustang Bullet leading the way.

Speaking of cars, we get all the details on the Chicago Auto Show this week as we chat it up with Chicago Auto Show Chairman, Ray Scarpelli.