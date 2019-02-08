MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 08: Shopping baskets are seen in a CVS store on the day CVS Health Corp. announced that it beat Wall Street forecasts in its fourth-quarter with earnings of $1.92 per share vs analysts projected $1.88 on February 8, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. The company also announced it will increase employee pay and benefits to some employees using a portion of the company's savings under the new tax law. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The Markets 2/8/19: Another Down Week on Wall Street After Rallies in January
Orion opens the show with a look at the fizzling market trend. Later, Max checks in with Dr. Michael Chordonier of Soybeans & Corn Advisor, Inc. Finally, Orion closes the show with his usual look at agribusiness.