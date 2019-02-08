× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.08.19: The office fridge, Bill Daley, Jeff Bezos blackmailed, 61st Annual Grammys, Bright Side of Life

John Williams asks for your stories on the office fridge. That’s after receiving a gently worded all-staff notice from the WGN Radio program director, advising against consuming others’ food in the communal fridge. Listeners chime in with their creative tactics to stop the bad habit among their colleagues. Then, John wants to know if mayoral candidate Bill Daley’s insurance test incident is incriminating. Washington Post Media Columnist Margaret Sullivan explains why Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos did not back down when a news outlet threatened to publish nude photos of him. And WGN Radio Producer Michael Heidemann previews the 61st Grammys ceremony just before setting off to LA to attend the event. Finally, John and the gang give you “Fun Stuff To Do This Weekend” and the Bright Side of Life segment.