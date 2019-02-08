The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (02/08/19): Proco “Joe” Moreno, Susana Mendoza, and avgolemono soup for the soul

Posted 12:55 AM, February 8, 2019

This Feb. 8, 2016 photo shows avgolemono in Concord, N.H. This Greek chicken and rice soup gets a rich thickness from eggs that are tempered, then whisked into the hot broth, creating a delicious counterpoint to the fresh flavor of the lemon juice. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

The Chicago Way (02/08/19): From an undisclosed location behind the cold Iron Blue Curtain of Illinois politics, John Kass reports on the case of Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno’s “stolen car,” the current girlfriend he screwed over, and the ex-girlfriend that abandoned him. Then there’s the litany of embarrassing stories coming out of Virginia’s Democratic state leadership, but the media handles those with kids gloves, unlike the Judge Kavanaugh case. Plus, what’s the opposite of a moutza & is best served with avgolemono soup?

