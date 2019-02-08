× The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (02/08/19): Proco “Joe” Moreno, Susana Mendoza, and avgolemono soup for the soul

The Chicago Way (02/08/19): From an undisclosed location behind the cold Iron Blue Curtain of Illinois politics, John Kass reports on the case of Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno’s “stolen car,” the current girlfriend he screwed over, and the ex-girlfriend that abandoned him. Then there’s the litany of embarrassing stories coming out of Virginia’s Democratic state leadership, but the media handles those with kids gloves, unlike the Judge Kavanaugh case. Plus, what’s the opposite of a moutza & is best served with avgolemono soup?

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3594001/3594001_2019-02-08-014001.64kmono.mp3

