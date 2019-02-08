× Roe Conn Full Show (02/08/19): Tom Skilling let’s us know how this weekend’s weather is going to hold up, Showtime’s Mark McKinnon previews this week’s edition of ‘The Circus’, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

We have a full helping of the Friday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes. First up, we have former Cook County Board Commissioner John Fritchey to tell you what’s new with little over two weeks before the Chicago Mayoral election. Tom Skilling let’s us know how this weekend’s weather is going to hold up. Showtime’s Mark McKinnon previews this Sunday’s editions of ‘The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth’. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!