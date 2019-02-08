× Pete McMurray and Andrea Darlas talk to Mayoral Candidate Gery Chico, Ellie Hillstrom, Cyber Security Expert John Hoehne from Access ONE, Nat’l Pizza Day | 2.8.19

Pete McMurray and Andrea Darlas take over nightside as they get to speak to Mayoral Candidate Gery Chico and his on-going campaign which is heating up. Gery has been very proactive throughout his campaign. As election day nears, Gery gives some insight on what to expect if he is elected in two weeks.

We then turn attention to the director at Select Marketing Group which takes care of all of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers team Ellie Hillstrom. Val Day ideas- do you even get your spouse a gift?

When we as individuals get hacked, we have a business to help us. What happens when a company gets hacked? What do they do? Joining us in-studio from Access One is John Hoehne

Tomorrow is Nat’l Pizza Day, Joining us from Piece Pizza in Wicker Park – the owner Bill Jacobs! Piece pizza has been in Chicago since July 27th, 2001 and has won an outstanding twenty awards since coming to Chicago 18 years ago.

Also, We talk about Pete’s upcoming Dancing with a Celebrity showcase and Valentine’s day!