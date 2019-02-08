× Pete McMurray and Andrea Darlas | Nat’l Pizza Day | Piece Pizza Owner Bill Jacobs comes in to talk Pizza Pie

Joining Pete and Andrea tonight is Piece Pizza founder Bill Jacobs. Bill originally came from South Haven Michigan. Over there, Bill and his partners became familiar with making pizza and decided to branch out to a more significant area. Eighteen years later, Bill has found continues success here in Chicago since he’s open Piece Brewley and Pizza on July 27th, 2001. Bill goes over some of the secret recipes of how they cook their award-winning pizza, the types of sauces they blend together.

Also, how many toppings is considered too much on your pizza? National Pizza Day is tomorrow, so be sure to check out Piece Brewley and fresh Italian Pizza at 1927 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 – www.piecechicago.com