Pete McMurray and Andrea Darlas | Director at Select Marketing Group Ellie Hillstrom | 2019 Chicago Auto Show

Pete McMurray and Andrea Darlas are joined by Director at Select Marketing Group which takes care of all of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers team Ellie Hillstrom. Ellie brings attention to The Chicago Auto Show is taking place at McCormick Place starting tomorrow runs all the way through February 19th!

The Chicago Auto Show is celebrating it the 111th edition and is the largest auto show in North America that dates all the way back to 1901.



For more information on this year Chicago Auto Show, Tickets and cars that will be on display visit: www.chicagoautoshow.com