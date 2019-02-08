× Pete McMurray and Andrea Darlas: Cyber Security Expert John Hoehne from Access ONE

When we as individuals get hacked, we have a business to help us. What happens when a company gets hacked? What do they do?

Pete and Andrea pick away at Cybersecurity expert John Hoehne on what is Access One first of all? John talks on what the first thing a person can do to be proactive and protect themselves from being breached. Also, Storing passwords is something and over a million people a year have their accounts hacked. John gives you all the tips to keep your vital information safe and secure