× Mike Toomey’s TV & ME

Bill and Wendy are joined by their friend, WGN Morning News announcer and professional comedian Mike Toomey! On February 9th, Mike will take the stage for his hilarious “TV & ME” show…with clips and skits from the TV shows we all grew up with. Bill and Wendy talk to Mike about his show and much more.

Mike Toomey’s TV & ME

Saturday, February 9th at 8 PM

The Mainstage Theater at Pheasant Run Resort

4051 E. Main Street

St. Charles, IL

Tickets: www.pheasantrun.com/entertainment/mainstage-theater

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.