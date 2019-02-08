× Hillary Clinton: “There’s no national emergency at our border.”

Mark McKinnon, executive producer of Showtime’s ‘The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth’ joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss this Sunday’s upcoming episode that features former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In the episode she criticizes President Trump’s threat to declare a national emergency to fund the wall on the southern border. Also, McKinnon gives the latest developments in the Russia investigation.

