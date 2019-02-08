Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves to well-wishers following an appearance at Barnard College with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in New York, where the pair called for codifying abortion rights into New York State law. The two Democrats shared the stage Monday where members of the state Legislature and women's rights advocates cheered Clinton as she said the struggle for women's equality "continues to be the fight of our lifetime." (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Hillary Clinton: “There’s no national emergency at our border.”
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves to well-wishers following an appearance at Barnard College with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in New York, where the pair called for codifying abortion rights into New York State law. The two Democrats shared the stage Monday where members of the state Legislature and women's rights advocates cheered Clinton as she said the struggle for women's equality "continues to be the fight of our lifetime." (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Mark McKinnon, executive producer of Showtime’s ‘The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth’ joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss this Sunday’s upcoming episode that features former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In the episode she criticizes President Trump’s threat to declare a national emergency to fund the wall on the southern border. Also, McKinnon gives the latest developments in the Russia investigation.