Chicago Mayor candidate Gery Chico joins Pete McMurray and Andrea Darlas on Nightside

Gery Chico, a Mayor candidate for Chicago who currently sits in second place in the mayoral race with fourteen percent, joins Pete and Andrea on WGN nightside to discuss what Gery plans to bring to Chicago if elected mayor. Chico has been fully active around the Chicago Community attending twenty-five forums during this election. “80,00 people have packed their bags and left this great city,” says Gery Chico. “I’m going to fight to keep people from leaving this magnificent city, I vouge for more.”

For information on Mayor candidate Gery Chico check out his website at www.chicoformayor.com