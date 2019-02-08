CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 20: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks pats Collin Delia #60 on the head after a win against the Washington Capitals at the United Center on January 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Capitals 8-5. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: Back In The Playoff Race
Chris Boden & Scott King are going streaking!!! No. Scratch that. They’re talking about the streaking Blackhawks, which is better for us all. Hear from Jonathan Toews and Collin Delia after their dramatic sixth straight win Thursday. Later on, ‘Hawks VP of Pro Scouting Ryan Stewart ahead of the February 25th trade deadline.