Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.8.19: Lots of Love

Today’s show guests include Mike Toomey, Jeff Powell, General Manager of Morton’s The Steakhouse, Alexander Zalben, and Tom Appel. This Saturday night, one of Chicago’s funniest comedians, WGN Morning News’ Mike Toomey is taking the stage for his hilarious “TV & ME” show. Jeff Powell, General Manager of Morton’s Steakhouse, joins the show to tell us about their Valentine’s Day specials. Alexander Zalben has the latest in TV news. The Chicago Auto Show is here. Tom Appel tells us what we can expect from this year’s show.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.