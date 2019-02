× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.8.19: Groom Behaving Badly

On this edition of the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the life of British actor Albert Finney, the ‘creepy’ Diet Coke in-flight napkins, Jeff Bezos, and much more. Bill also shares this crazy story about a guy who started a massive wedding brawl at his own wedding.



