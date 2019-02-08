× Alexander Zalben on ‘The Masked Singer’ craze, The Walking Dead’s midseason return, ‘One Day at a Time’

The weekend is finally here! That means it’s time for TV! Alexander Zalben, the managing editor of Decider.com, joins the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about what’s next for Fox’s “The Masked Singer”, The Walking Dead’s midseason return, what to expect from season 3 of Netflix’s “One Day at a Time”, and much more.

