Wintrust Business Lunch 02/07/19: Compromised Passwords, Retirement Planning, Refrigerator App & Sharing DNA with FBI

We’re all at risk of our passwords being hacked. Rochelle Garner joins Steve to tell us how to avoid becoming a victim of a compromised password. Obviously, passwords are a huge deal. What if the CEO suddenly dies and he’s the only soul that know the password to access customers’ digital currency? Aaron Hankins calls in to talk about the Canadian crypto exchange QuadrigaCX mishap.

Bill Geiger joins along to advise us on retirement planning and why it’s important to prepare early. A new refrigerator app reminds us that privacy no longer exists with ‘refriger-dater’. Speaking of privacy, Kristen Brown calls in fill us in on a major DNA testing company that’s sharing genetics with the FBI.