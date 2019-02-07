FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2013, file photo, hands type on a computer keyboard in Los Angeles. Hackers have gained access to OneLogin, an online password manager that offers a single sign-on to multiple websites and services. The breach raises questions about the security of other accounts kept with OneLogin. According to published reports, OneLogin informed customers that the breach included the ability to access encrypted data; passwords are typically stored that way. OneLogin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Wintrust Business Lunch 02/07/19: Compromised Passwords, Retirement Planning, Refrigerator App & Sharing DNA with FBI
We’re all at risk of our passwords being hacked. Rochelle Garner joins Steve to tell us how to avoid becoming a victim of a compromised password. Obviously, passwords are a huge deal. What if the CEO suddenly dies and he’s the only soul that know the password to access customers’ digital currency? Aaron Hankins calls in to talk about the Canadian crypto exchange QuadrigaCX mishap.
Bill Geiger joins along to advise us on retirement planning and why it’s important to prepare early. A new refrigerator app reminds us that privacy no longer exists with ‘refriger-dater’. Speaking of privacy, Kristen Brown calls in fill us in on a major DNA testing company that’s sharing genetics with the FBI.