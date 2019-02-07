Video: Darrin Jackson in the PPG Paints Green Room

White Sox radio color commentary announcer and former MLB outfielder, Darrin Jackson, sits down in the PPG Paints Green Room to share what he has learned in the big leagues and the broadcast booth. D.J. was drafted by the Chicago Cubs before playing for the White Sox, among other teams. Find out what differences he noticed playing on each side of town and what his favorite game that he has ever called is. Hint: It involves Mark Buehrle. No. Not that game.
