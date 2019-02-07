× Tony Abruscato: Romantic Houseplants For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just a week away. Are you looking for something different to give your Valentine this year? How about a houseplant? Bill and Wendy welcome Tony Abruscato, President and Show Director of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show, into the studio. Tony shares his picks for low maintenance Valentine’s Day plants that you can give to a loved one. He also gives us a sneak preview of what’s new this year at the Chicago Flower & Garden Show.

