Thought Leader Chuck Garcia: The Development of Banking In The US and Around The World

The world of finance is never slowing down, and despite it being over a month since Steve Grzanich and this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, Chuck Garcia (EVP and Director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank), talked last, it was like picking up where they left off back in December. The two discussed the evident vibes that are being felt around the banking industry after the Federal Reserve decided to pump the breaks a bit on raising interest rates, the large number of women finding their way into the commercial banking industry through the tech field, and how mobile technology will help bridge gap to those who don’t have access to banking.