The Top Five@5 (02/07/19): Backstreet’s back, AOC continues to make waves, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Thursday, February 7th, 2019:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for the defunding of I.C.E, Toni Preckwinkle & Susana Mendoza trade jabs at the WGN/Crain’s Business Mayoral Forum hosted by Anna Davlantes, Steven Tyler talks about his latest philanthropic endeavor “Janie’s House,” AJ McLean salutes the rest of The Backstreet Boys as their latest album reaches #1 on the Billboard charts, and Candice Payne talks with Ellen DeGeneres about her efforts to rent 30 hotel rooms for the homeless during the latest polar vortex.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!