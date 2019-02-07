× The Patti Vasquez Show 2.6.19 | Author Brad Meltzer talks “I Am Billie Jean King” and “The First Conspiracy”, Chicago Pizza Party and car expert Warren Pries previews the Auto Show

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Author Brad Meltzer joins Patti on the phone to discuss not one but two new books hitting store shelves. “I Am Billie Jean King” is an illustrated children’s book that shares the inspiring story of the tennis champion who broke through barriers of gender and sexual orientation to become an American sports icon. Meanwhile, “The First Conspiracy” digs deep into the true story of the plot to kill George Washington.

Danielle from Chicago Pizza Party stops by in-studio to talk all things pizza and get your mouth watering for the upcoming party on February 9th. You can get your tickets now.

Car expert Warren Pries stops by in-studio preview the Chicago Auto show and take your car questions. Whether it’s how to prevent gelling in your cylinders or what is the safest car for your teen, Warren has the answer .

Plus, Dr. Dingman gives a very emotional reading for a listener in need.