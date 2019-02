× The Opening Bell 2/7/19: Using Improv to improve business success

Steve Grzanich spoke with Chuck Garcia (EVP and Director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) about new banking technology and the increasing shift towards mobile banking. Jim Mecir and Elle Schnur (Co-founders of ImprovTalk) joined the program to discuss the method of using comedy and improv as a means of team building and achieving company goals.