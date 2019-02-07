× The Mincing Rascals 02.07.19: State of the Union, Joe Ricketts’ e-mails, black face, the race for mayor

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals begin by rating the State of the Union speech. Then, they discuss Joe Ricketts’ leaked racist e-mails. The Rascals go on to distinguish between racism and character play in the form of black face, and they opine on the future of the Virginia government. Finally, the Rascals judge business in City Hall, and how the next mayor will reform it.

Scott recommends Reading the Fights: The Best Writing About the Most Controversial of Sports by Joyce Carol Oates and Daniel Halpern.

Eric recommends the podcast, “The Back Room Deal.”

Patti recommends seeing the play, The Woman in Black at the Royal George Theatre.