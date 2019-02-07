× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.07.19: Pay walls, the mayoral forum, “Tidying Up”, aliens

John Williams wants to know which newspapers you subscribe to, and you give us ways to circumvent pay walls. That wasn’t John’s intention. Then, WGN Radio Host Anna Davlantes joins the show to describe what she noticed in last night’s mayoral forum. She shares what was indicative of the strength of some candidates in the race for mayor. John then wants to know how many of you have started throwing things away and thanking them for their use, in the style of Marie Kondo, host of “Tidying Up” on Netflix. Finally, a Harvard professor, Avi Loeb, believes that aliens are the reason for space debris. Adler Planetarium Astronomer Mark Hammergren explains why he thinks he’s wrong.