Roeper Reviews: Cold Pursuit &The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Posted 10:10 AM, February 7, 2019, by

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Chris Pratt and Tiffany Haddish with Lego character Emmet Brickowski attend the opening of the Pop-Up Lego cafe "The Coffee Chain" to celebrate the release of "The Lego Movie 2" at Observation Point on February 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to every week to review the week’s big movie releases, this week he looks at:

Cold Pursuit-Liam Neeson is just a regular guy, operating a successful a snow-plow business in a ski resort town in Colorado. But when his son is murdered, Liam springs into action and seeks REVENGE!


The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part“-The sequel to the unexpectedly big animated hit from five years ago.
Sure to be the biggest movie of the weekend and of the year to date.


