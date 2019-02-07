Roeper Reviews: Cold Pursuit &The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to every week to review the week’s big movie releases, this week he looks at:
Cold Pursuit-Liam Neeson is just a regular guy, operating a successful a snow-plow business in a ski resort town in Colorado. But when his son is murdered, Liam springs into action and seeks REVENGE!
—
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part“-The sequel to the unexpectedly big animated hit from five years ago.
Sure to be the biggest movie of the weekend and of the year to date.
