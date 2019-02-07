Roe Conn Full Show (2/7/19): LIVE From the United Center before Hawks/Canucks with Brian Campbell, Chris Boden and More..
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, February 7th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on a mysterious plane crash in California with a Chicago twist, Fox32’s Mike Flannery gets some tips from Anna before he hosts a mayoral forum, Tom Skilling tries to calm Roe about the next few weeks of winter weather, Executive Chef for the United Center Mike Arcomone has some tips for making Valentine’s Day romantic, the Top Five@5 features a great moment from the WGN/Crain’s Business Mayoral Forum hosted by Anna, Stanley Cup Champion Brian Campbell talks about the inaugural Blackhawks Fantasy Camp, and Chris Boden looks at what’s lead to the Blackhawks’ latest resurgence.
