× Pablo Francisco is here and we can’t stop laughing!

Put your seatbelts on everybody. Comedian and impressionist Pablo Francisco join Bill and Wendy in-studio. They talk about Pablo’s dental work, how he got into the world of stand-up, his voiceover work, Don LaFontaine, why he loves “Storage Wars”, and much more. He also has a ton of celebrity impressions in his bag of tricks.

Pablo Francisco

February 7th – 10th

Chicago Improv Comedy Club- Schaumburg

Showtimes: Thurs. 7:30PM / Fri. 7:30PM & 9:45PM / Sat. 7:00PM & 9:15PM / Sun. 7:00PM

Call: 847-240-2001 or visit Chicago Improv for more information.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.