Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show for his weekly check in on the state of the team. The Blackhawks have come off of a 5 game winning streak and they are playing much better. The power play has turned around dramatically. Jeremy says that when the team isn’t winning, he tries to pump them up, but when the team is winning, you have to try to keep them in check.