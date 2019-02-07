× Brian Campbell previews the inaugural Blackhawks Fantasy Camp from the United Center

Former Chicago Blackhawks Defenseman Brian Campbell joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk development of the Blackhawks leading up into this five-game winning streak! “One thing I see in Coach Colliton is confidence. It took a little time, but the success is showing” said Brian Campbell on Coach Jermery Colliton. Campbell also praises Patrick Kane on what’s been a historic year for the twelve-year pro. Brian also promotes the fun fulfilling “Blackhawks Legends Fantasy Cup” which takes place March 22 -24.

For more information on the Fantasy Cup click on the link Below

Blackhawks Legends Fantasy Cup

