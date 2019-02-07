× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.7.19: Hubba Hubba

The Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder Show for February 7, 2019:

Today’s show guests include Pablo Francisco, Tony Abruscato, and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy sit down and catch up with comedian/impressionist Pablo Francisco. Then, Tony Abruscato, President and Show Director of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show, stopped by to share tips on how to choose the best flower or plant for the special person in your life for Valentine’s Day. Dean Richards joins us to review new films for the weekend.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.