Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.7.19: It's a mystery

It’s time for another lovely edition of the bonus hour. Today, Bill and Wendy invite Erik Runge into the studio to ask him a mysterious question about CLTV. They also discuss Gucci’s apology over their controversial ‘blackface’ sweater, weird things that can happen to you while you’re sleeping, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.