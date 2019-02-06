× How can small businesses easily connect with their customers?

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, the Steve Cochran Show speaks with former NFL player Nolan Carroll about his new app, YooTroo. Nolan talks about where the idea for this app comes from, how YooTroo gives small businesses a chance to compete with larger companies, the challenge of finding an audience, how they keep the application authentic and the way they are able to pay specific attention to what their customers need.