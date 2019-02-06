Wintrust Business Lunch 2/6/19: Steve and Get Heated, The Crains Mayoral Forum, & Portillos Shaking Up The Hot Dog Business
It’s been a busy news week so far and there a number of bottled up questions that Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage wanted to throw back and forth at each other to see how its impacting our financial lives. Things got a little heated…Frank Sennett then jumped on the program to preview the upcoming Mayoral Forum hosted by Crains, and Jen Sabella recapped some of the latest stories coming out of Block Club Chicago, including how Portillos is shaking up the hot dog business scene.