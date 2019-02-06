× What impact does the Chicago mayoral election have on Illinois, the Midwest and the rest of the United States?

It’s a special edition of The Download with Justin Kaufmann tonight following the Crain’s mayoral candidates forum. Justin and his expert panel of Michael Puente, Kerry Lester and Carol Felsenthal discuss the race for mayor and the impact the mayor of Chicago has on the rest of Illinois, the Midwest and Washington, D.C. Justin is also briefly joined by mayoral candidates La Shawn Ford and Bob Fioretti, neither of whom participated in the Crain’s mayoral forum.