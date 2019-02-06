× Welcome to the World of EFT-Tapping

EFT expert, Julie Schiffman, joins us and shares how using “Emotional Freedom Techniques” can help relieve stress, anxiety, depression, health issues, pain etc. The list goes on! It is a simple tool you can utilize on your own to become aware of the emotion in your body that may be causing negative symptoms and how to let it go. Julie guides myself and you, the listener, through a quick session targeting stress! Give it a try! You will feel so much lighter! You can also follow along with her some of her most popular videos here: Emotional Freedom Techniques & Beginner’s Guide to Tapping.

