× Victoria Gotti talks about her new film ‘Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter’

Victoria Gotti joins the Bill and Wendy to discuss her new biopic, “Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter”, which premieres on Saturday, February 9 at 7 PM CST on Lifetime.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.