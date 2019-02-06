The Top Five@5 (2/6/19): OJ Simpson offers advice to Roger Stone, Sen. Warren apologies, and more…

Posted 8:10 PM, February 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, February 7, 2019

LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 6th, 2019:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren apologies for identifying as “American Indian” on a Texas Bar form in 1986, President Trump blasts Rep. Adam Schiff for continuing to investigate the President for collusion, O.J. Simpson offers some advice for Roger Stone, The Simpsons is celebrated for it’s latest renewal, and Stephen Colbert presents Vladimir Putin’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union address.

