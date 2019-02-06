The Top Five@5 (2/6/19): OJ Simpson offers advice to Roger Stone, Sen. Warren apologies, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 6th, 2019:
Sen. Elizabeth Warren apologies for identifying as “American Indian” on a Texas Bar form in 1986, President Trump blasts Rep. Adam Schiff for continuing to investigate the President for collusion, O.J. Simpson offers some advice for Roger Stone, The Simpsons is celebrated for it’s latest renewal, and Stephen Colbert presents Vladimir Putin’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union address.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!