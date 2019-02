× The Patti Vasquez Show 2.5.19 | Baconfest and Trolls

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

It’s a short one tonight, but who better to spend the night with than Seth Zurer of Baconfest! Seth shares all the details of Chicago’s favorite bacon-based event and gives Patti a little taste of what to expect from the fantastic vendors at the festival.

Plus, Patti takes a look at Universal Studios’ latest theme park attraction: a troll that farts glitter.