× The Opening Bell 2/6/19: SOTU Recap – The Tone Is In The Right Place, But The Policies Might Not Be

The direction of the State of The Union Address last night could have gone many different ways, but Steve Grzanich and Veronique de Ruby (Sr. Research Fellow at The Mercatus Institute) we’re surprised by the traditional, tone and outlook to where the US is at the moment. The two also discussed the economic subjects that were touched on from last night and what was left out that should be focused on going forward. Adam Schuster (Director of Budget and Tax Research at The Illinois Policy Institute) then focused on the financial state of Illinois and shared one possible avenue of fixing our state’s financial outlook as Governor J.B. Prtizker takes a stab at our money issues.