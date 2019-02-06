× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.06.19: State of the Union 2019, Dining Awards, the black face debate

John Williams reviews the State of the Union, and listeners chime in with their comments. Plus, he tells you what his highlight was from President Trump’s speech. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel elaborates on his picks for the Dining Awards of 2018, and points you to something he deemed exceptional in his Tribune piece itself. John goes on to revisit Virginia politics, after the state’s attorney general, Mark Herring, shared that he once dressed in black face. Listeners give their opinions on that, along with stories of their elders, inspired by today’s John Williams NewsClick. Finally, Mary Schmich has a touching story on one hospital’s approach to a man with autism.