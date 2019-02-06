× Technori | ActiveCampaign improves upon the CRM formula (with Jason VandeBoom)

Jason VandeBoom, founder & CEO of ActiveCampaign, joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about the advantage his CRM has over others such as Salesforce, MailChimp, and HubSpot. If you listen to this episode, you can get nearly TWO months of ActiveCampaign for absolutely FREE! The first two weeks are already free with a trial, but Technori can get you more.

This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.

Listen to Technori on Spotify now!