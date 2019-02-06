Roe Conn Full Show (2/6/19): Graham Elliot plays #NewsOrRuse, Roeper reviews Lego Movie 2, and more…
The Roe Conn Show for Wednesday, February 6th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on an investigation into a suburban contractor scamming people, Tom Skilling explains how ice jams on the Kankakee River cause havok on the area, NBC’s Lester Holt breaks down President Trump’s State of the Union Address, the Top Five@5 features a SOTU ‘response’ from Valdimir Putin, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard looks at how Democrats are responding to the SOTU, Richard Roeper reviews Cold Pursuit & Lego Movie 2, and celebrity chef Graham Elliot plays #NewsOrRuse.
