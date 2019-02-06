Roe Conn Full Show (2/5/19): SOTU prop bets, V-Day wines, the Top Five@5, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, February 5th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s reports on his investigation into whether-or-not Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno lied to police about a stolen car, Roe & Co. try decided who is dealing with a bigger scandal: Joe Ricketts or Liam Neeson, Tom Skilling explains the science behind “ice storms,” Kristen Ellis presents a great selection of Valentine’s Day wines that Binny’s Beverage Depot offers, the Top Five@5 features Liam Neeson apologizing, Washington Post’s Philip Bump previews the State of the Union address, callers try to answer Valentine’s Day trivia for a chance to win a gluten-free gift box from Sweet Ali’s bakery, & the crew covers their favorite State of the Union prop bets.
