× Nick Digilio 02.06.19: Kevin Powell, Stand Up, Kids Meals

Hour 1:

+ Show Start

+ We’ll still have Valentine’s candy hearts this year

+ Kevin Powell on Sports

Hour 2:

+ Stand Up Comedy Specials

Hour 3:

+ Stand Up Comedy Specials continued

Hour 4:

+ Stand Up Comedy Specials concluded

+ Restaurants serving higher end, healthier kids meals

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)