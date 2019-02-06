× Mayor Emanuel on Joe Ricketts, President Trump’s SOTU, Chicago’s Mayoral Race and Chicago Public Schools

Mayor Emanuel stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about Joe Ricketts, President Trump’s SOTU, Chicago’s Mayoral Race and Chicago Public Schools. He points out that the comments made by Joe Ricketts don’t have a place in the city of the Chicago or the country. He said the president missed a few opportunities to set up a few wins for himself. He also talks about the Chicago Public Schools summer reading program. An amazing program for kids to keep them engaged during the summer.