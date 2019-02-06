× Hilarity ensues in the Immersive Production of “Noises Off” at Windy City Playhouse; “Friends: A Musical Parody” takes the Stage at Broadway Playhouse

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with a visit to two great shows on the stages of Chicago. First, Windy City Playhouse presents: “Noises Off,” a British farce that plays with great hilarity pleasing audiences every night. WCP is becoming known as the theater of immersive productions, ones which take the audience INTO the action or behind the scenes, literally. It’s a fantastic niche and this production takes the audience behind the scenes of a production where everything that can go wrong does, and the actors personal relationships come to a fevered pitch. It’s a riot.. Joining me are WCP artistic director and actor Amy Rubinstein (Belinda Blair), Scott Duff (who plays Frederick Fellows), Ryan McBride (playing Garry LeJeune) and Rochelle Therrien (portraying Brook Ashton). It plays thru April 7th, tickets at windycityplayhouse.com

Then, the famous relationship between Ross and Rachel takes center stage again as part of Friends: The Musical Parody, playing at the Broadway Playhouse through March 3rd. Sami Griffith (Rachel Green) and Tyler Fromson (Ross Geller) chat about what long time fans of the classic show can expect and it appears that fans will NOT be disappointed! Tickets at www.broadwayinchicago.com.

Listen in, relax and have some fun!