× Have you had your annual art check-up?

Once in awhile, I like to scan the world around me and do a check-in on what kind of art is nearby. I always SAY it is everywhere, but sometimes, it can slip by unnoticed.

I interviewed several individuals who surround me in my life and asked what they’ve been up to. By listening, I opened my eyes to some pretty awesome stuff. Hopefully, you’ll be intrigued to check out some of these arts and/or do an “art check-up” of your own.

If you find something cool that you think should be featured on the show, let me know! artisticlicensewgn@gmail.com

Next week on Artistic License: The Art of Yoga with Ceasar Barajas