× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.6.19: Forget about it

The Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder Show for February 6, 2019:

Today’s show guests include Dr. John Duffy and Victoria Gotti. Bill and Wendy share their thoughts on last night’s State of the Union address. They also discuss Joe Ricketts controversial emails that were leaked this week. Dr. John Duffy stops by to talk about the common causes of stress in kids and what you can do to help ease your child’s worries. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of John Gotti, talks about her new bio-pic “Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter”.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.