× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.6.19: The man in the closet

It’s time for another edition of the bonus hour. Today, Bill and Wendy share some fun “facts” about their parents. Then, Bill brings up this strange story about a man who was found in a woman’s closet in North Carolina. Creepy. They also talk about ghosts and their worst fears with Kim Gordon.

